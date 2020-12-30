Memorial wall honors Alabama sheriffs killed in the line of duty

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A memorial wall to honor Alabama sheriffs killed in the line of duty was unveiled Wednesday in Montgomery.
A plaque lists the names of the 20 sheriffs who lost their lives serving their communities. The idea for the memorial came from Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.
“Now we’re letting the community see just how many people gave their lives, the ultimate sacrifice for their community,” Cunningham said.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones also spoke at the ceremony. He said that sheriffs are part of the fabric and foundation of the community they serve.
“If anyone has any doubt about that, you may ask anyone in Lowndes County, how they felt on November 23 2019,” Jones said.
That was the day Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was shot and killed.
At Wednesday’s ceremony, Williams was named Sheriff of the Year by the National Sheriff’s Association. The award was presented to Williams’ wife and daughter.
The memorial wall sits in front of the Alabama Sheriff’s Association Headquarters in Montgomery.
