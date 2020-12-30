2 men arrested in armed robbery at Troy hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Troy men have been arrested and charged in an armed robbery at a hotel on Christmas Eve.
According to the Troy Police Department, Emilio Martez Shipman, 31, and Bobby Lewis Guice, 52, are charged with robbery first degree.
They are accused of robbing a hotel in the 100 block of Highway 231 North on Dec. 24.
Police were called to the hotel around 11:45 p.m. The victim told officers he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men.
Detectives were able to identify two suspects and obtain arrest warrants.
Shipman and Guice were arrested Wednesday. They were both booked in Pike County Jail and bond was set at $50,000.
