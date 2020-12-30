Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer makes donation to Baptist Health

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Academy Award-winning actress and Alabama native Octavia Spencer has made a donation to Baptist Hospitals.
Baptist posted about the donation on Facebook Tuesday.
Hospital officials say Spencer donated 10 Miku video monitoring systems and iPads. The technology will help the hospital and its staff care for patients during the pandemic and keep people safe.
In April, Spencer donated breathing monitors to help hospitals in Alabama and New York care for coronavirus patients.
Spencer, 50, has earned multiple awards in her acting career including three Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress. She won an Oscar for her work in the 2011 film The Help.
Born in Montgomery, Spencer is a 1988 graduate of Jeff Davis High School. She’s also a graduate of Auburn University.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.