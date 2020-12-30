Record 103,902 COVID-19 cases added so far in December

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama added an alarming 5,016 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
That pushes December’s caseload to a record-setting 103,920 and marks the first time the state has topped the six-figure mark since the pandemic was discovered in Alabama in mid-March.
December accounts for nearly 30 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state, to date.
The state is now reporting a seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases at 3,178 with 13,362 positive cases so far for the week.
Meanwhile, another 37 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the weekly total to 89 and the monthly total to 1,136.
Despite December being the deadliest month so far - accounting for about a quarter of all pandemic-related deaths - the death rate has actually fallen significantly since the start of the pandemic.
Due to proliferation of disease in the state, Alabama’s death rate has steadily declined since May, going from nearly four percent to around 1.4 percent currently.
In other words, while more are getting infected, fewer people are dying. Physicians attribute that to new medications and treatment protocols for COVID-19 patients, both in and out of the hospital.
Hospitalization rates continue to soar to new record levels. As of Tuesday, ADPH reported 2,804 inpatients being treated around the state, occupying about half of all ICU capacity.
Baptist Health’s three Montgomery area hospitals hit a new record Tuesday with 169 inpatients before declining slightly to 163 on Wednesday. Jackson Hospital reported 64 on Tuesday.
There have been 33,452 hospitalizations for the disease since the pandemic started.
Alabama hospitals have started rolling out vaccinations to frontline medical workers and nursing homes.
