$500 rewards offered to combat celebratory gunfire in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is offering $500 rewards in an effort to combat celebratory gunfire.
According to police, rewards will be given for credible reports of celebratory gunfire that lead to the arrest and conviction of an individual. People reporting celebratory gunfire must appear in legal proceedings to qualify.
The police department said it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for celebratory gunfire, and it will aggressively enforce the city’s ordinance on the illegal discharge of weapons.
“Any weapon indiscriminately fired in the air – celebratory or not – heightens the risk of personal bodily injury, terrifies neighborhoods and causes property damage. Remember, what goes up, will come down, and when a bullet comes down, it travels at a fatal velocity,” the police department said in a new release.
Those arrested under the ordinance face a $100 fine and seven days in jail for the first offense, with penalties increasing up to $500 in fines and six months in jail for subsequent convictions.
MPD offers a non-emergency call line at 334-241-2651. However, reports of celebratory gunfire can also be reported by calling 911.
