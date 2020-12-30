Suspect identified, sought in November river bridge homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are identifying a man they believe is responsible for a November homicide, and they’re hoping the public can help uncover his location.
Investigators believe Pierre Woods, 27, is responsible for the death of Joshua Thompson, 27, whose body was found on Nov. 5 at the river bridge at U.S. Highway 31 between Montgomery and Prattville.
Police responded to the scene around 3 p.m. that afternoon where they found the victim’s body. He’d been shot multiple times at a different location before his remains were dumped near the Montgomery/Autauga county line.
Based on evidence collected through the investigation, a murder warrant has been signed against Woods.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2832 and refer to case number 2020-00226541. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP
Tips that lead to an arrest may earn you a cash reward.
A motive for the homicide is not clear. Thompson was Montgomery’s 53rd homicide victim of the year.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The suspect’s age has been updated to clarify it is 27, not 21 as initially reported.
