Two suspects wanted in Opelika for theft and card fraud.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a theft of property and card fraud.
On Nov. 8, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a second degree theft of property and a fraudulent use of a credit/debit card at Walmart located at 2900 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.
During the investigation, two suspects can be seen on camera using stolen credit cards to make several purchases.
The first suspect, a female approximately 5-foot-5, can be seen wearing a white mask, a light colored sweatshirt, plaid pants and white slippers. The second suspect, a male approximately 6-foot, can be seen wearing a white hat, black mask, green t-shirt, jean shorts and white shoes.
Contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 with any information on the identity of these suspects. You may wish to remain anonymous.
