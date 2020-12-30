UPDATE: 6-month-old baby dies, caretaker charged with murder

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 6-month-old baby found unresponsive Monday, December 28 died Wednesday morning.
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s investigators said the child, 6-month-old Jordyn Taylor, was in critical condition when she was taken to Children’s Hospital after her caretaker, 30-year-old Tiffany Marsha Washington, called authorities.
Washington is charged with Murder in Jordynn’s death and Aggravated Child Abuse.
The baby girl was found in a home in the 3000 block of 35th Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m. on December 28. Investigators said Washington told them she found the child unresponsive and began performing CPR.
Washington, according to deputies, is the child’s caretaker, not the mother. She is a distant relative who has been watching the baby and a sibling for extended periods of time.
The sibling is safely in custody.
During the course of the investigation deputies said Washington’s actions resulted in Jordynn being unresponsive.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports this is the third murder of a child in the county.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.