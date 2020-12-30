UPS driver delivers help after hawk crashes into home

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - When a west Alabama family found themselves staring at a Christmas Eve catastrophe, it was a UPS driver who helped deliver a solution.
The UPS driver, identified as Tony Lewis Sr., went above and beyond during his already very busy day to help Luke Jones and his family try to free a hawk that had gotten stuck inside their Selma area home.
Jones said his wife was folding laundry and decided to open the window blinds when it happened. The bird crashed through the window and right into their home. Though uninjured, it couldn’t figure out how to fly back out and was causing quite a ruckus.
“She didn’t know what it was,” Luke explained, “and I heard the scream and I ran and saw a huge bird.”
Though uninjured, it couldn’t figure out how to fly back out and was causing quite a ruckus. Jones shut the door to the room so it couldn’t get into other parts of the home, then started working to figure out how to get the wild animal back where it belonged.
As Jones walked outside with a puzzled look on his face, the delivery driver was pulling up to the house. After learning of the bird, the driver was “on the scene and ready to help get it out,” the homeowner stated.
Jones said he later learned the driver is an animal lover and “he lives for this kind of thing.”
Together, the duo crafted a pole with a fishing net on the end and, though it took a while, managed to safely remove the creature to safety where it quickly flew away.
Now, Jones jokingly refers to UPS, short for United Parcel Service, as United Problem Solvers.
We reached out to UPS for reaction to the driver’s actions but have not yet heard back from them.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.