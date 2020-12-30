Wetumpka child, 4, killed in rollover SUV crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka child has died following a Tuesday evening crash involving an SUV, according to Alabama state troopers.
The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. along Ceasarville Road near Flatwood Road in Elmore County. That’s about three miles south of Holtville.
Investigators said the child, 4, was killed when the 1998 Ford Explorer they were riding in left the roadway and flipped multiple times.
The unnamed driver was not injured, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the child was not properly restrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.
The child’s name and gender have not been released.
ALEA said no additional information was available as its investigation continues.
