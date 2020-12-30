24-year-old man missing in Selma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for a missing 24-year-old man in Selma.
Shawndarius Tremanya Tyus left his residence on Dec. 23 and hasn’t returned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
He was last seen wearing a camouflage jumpsuit with a long sleeve white shirt.
He was last seen at the intersection of US Highway 80 East and Choctaw Avenue.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Tyus, contact the Selma Police Department at 334-874-2125.
