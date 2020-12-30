UPDATE: Missing 91-year-old Birmingham man located near Foley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: ALEA has canceled the missing persons alert after James Hambrick was located.
According to Birmingham Police at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Summerdale Police Department (Baldwin County, Alabama) were alerted by a license plate reader that Mr. Hamrick’s vehicle was observed in the area.
Officers located Mr. Hamrick in an area on State Route 59 near Foley. He was found safe and has since been transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
ORIGINAL: Authorities are searching for a Fultondale man who was last seen Tuesday night.
ALEA issued a Missing and Endangered Persons Report for 91-year-old James B. Hambrick, who was last at the VA Hospital in Birmingham around 6 p.m. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and a beige jacket.
Hambrick was driving a 2014 white Chevrolet Impala with Alabama license plate #TFB094.
Police say Hambrick suffers from a medical condition that could affect his judgment.
If you see or have any information on the whereabouts of Hambrick, please call the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-0840.
