Police charge man in Montgomery’s 65th homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the city’s 65th homicide.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, John Parhams, 33, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Freddie Dunlap, 61.
The fatal shooting happened Saturday around 10:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Mobile Highway. Coleman says officers were called to the area on a report that someone had been shot. At the scene, officers found Dunlap with a gunshot wound. Dunlap was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died of his injuries.
Coleman says Parhams was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Task Force on Wednesday.
The circumstances surrounding this shooting are unknown. This was the 65th homicide for the capital city.
