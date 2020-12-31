Strong to severe storms possible tonight into Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonably warm weather will continue for your New Year’s Eve today. Highs will head for the lower 70s despite mostly to entirely cloudy skies.
It’ll be slightly breezy at times, and as moisture streams north from the Gulf, we could see just a couple of scattered showers at any point. Most of us will stay dry. There is no threat of storms or severe weather today.
Late this evening into tonight and Friday is the window when our best rain and scattered thunderstorm chance exists. It’s difficult to say when exactly the absolute best rain chance is during that period, but at least scattered showers and a few storms are expected throughout that entire time.
It’s unlikely that it rains during that entire window in any one location, however.
That period is also when the ingredients will be in place to support at least a chance of some strong to severe wind gusts capable of producing damage. There’s also a low-end risk of a couple of tornadoes.
It’s not a “slam dunk” in terms of severe weather situations in our area, but enough is there to warrant mentioning the threat of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes Thursday night through early Friday afternoon.
The western half of the state features a slightly higher risk of seeing some of those severe thunderstorms.
Even though the risk is lower the farther east you go, nobody has a 0% severe risk as this system pushes through.
The system will take its time clearing Alabama, so we’re keeping a chance of some showers in the forecast for our eastern and southeastern counties until 4-5 p.m.. Highs will again reach the 70s on Friday.
It’ll turn cooler for the weekend with low 60s on Saturday and mid-50s on Sunday. While most of us will see an entirely dry weekend, there are signs that rain could impact eastern and southeastern Alabama on Saturday.
Sunday and the first half of next week are completely dry with plenty of sunshine, though. Highs will return to the 60s, with overnight lows back in the 30s!
