Cold weekend in progress, cold rain arrives Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brr! It is a very cold start to our Sunday with below freezing temperatures. Later in the afternoon, highs will once again stay in the 40s for most. We’ll likely actually see a few peaks of sunshine this afternoon!
These temperatures are below average. For comparison, our average high temperature this time of year is 57° and our average low temperature is 35°. Therefore, we are much cooler than normal!
Monday will also likely stay in the 40s, but these cold temperatures will be accompanied by rain as our next system swings through the area.
An area of low pressure will track across the northern Gulf of Mexico before lifting into Georgia. This type of track will bring wintry weather to parts of the Deep South. However, the low will probably bring too much warm air into Central Alabama for wintry precipitation. A few random sleet pellets or snow flurries could potentially mix with the rain north and northwest of Montgomery Monday morning. But, warm air should quickly turn everything over to rain.
Beyond Monday, a slight warming trend begins.
