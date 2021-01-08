Gov. Ivey comments on Capitol violence aftermath, Rep. Brooks

“Like all Americans, I am deeply saddened and troubled by the events that occurred on Wednesday in the seat of our republic. I extend heartfelt prayers to those who were killed and injured in the violence. All Americans need to press pause on divisive rhetoric, take a step back and do some deep soul-searching on how we got to this point of pain, ugliness and loss of life,” Ivey said in a statement. “One of the hallmarks of our system of government is the orderly transition of power after an election. Vice President Pence has stated that he has no intention of invoking the 25th Amendment, and I do not believe a partisan impeachment would do anything other than further divide our nation. Invoking the 25th Amendment would create more chaos and would only incite further violence. I join the president in calling for calm and stability and pledge the resources of our state to ensure a peaceful transition of government if they are needed.”