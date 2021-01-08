Gov. Ivey comments on Capitol violence aftermath, Rep. Brooks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is weighing in after talks in Washington have turned to removing President Donald Trump from office in light of the deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol this week.
There have been calls from lawmakers on both sides to remove Trump via the 25th Amendment or impeachment, despite his term ending on Jan. 20.
Ivey says she doesn’t agree with removing the president early.
“Like all Americans, I am deeply saddened and troubled by the events that occurred on Wednesday in the seat of our republic. I extend heartfelt prayers to those who were killed and injured in the violence. All Americans need to press pause on divisive rhetoric, take a step back and do some deep soul-searching on how we got to this point of pain, ugliness and loss of life,” Ivey said in a statement. “One of the hallmarks of our system of government is the orderly transition of power after an election. Vice President Pence has stated that he has no intention of invoking the 25th Amendment, and I do not believe a partisan impeachment would do anything other than further divide our nation. Invoking the 25th Amendment would create more chaos and would only incite further violence. I join the president in calling for calm and stability and pledge the resources of our state to ensure a peaceful transition of government if they are needed.”
Ivey went on to address U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who represents District 5 in north Alabama. Brooks spoke at Trump’s rally before the president’s supporters stormed the Capitol. He gave a fiery speech with multiple phrases of action like “We American patriots are going to take America back,” and “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and...”
Five people died during the riots that followed the rally, including a 55-year-old man from north Alabama, who suffered a fatal medical emergency.
After the riots, Brooks partially blamed antifa for the violence.
“Everyone should be held accountable for the words they use. I’ve long believed that as elected officials, we should be held to a higher level of accountability. If the people of the 5th District believe their views are not being properly represented, then they need to express their disappointment directly to Congressman Brooks and, if necessary, hold him accountable at the ballot box. Moreover, it should be noted, he does not speak for all Republicans, much less all Alabamians,” Ivey said.
Brooks says he did not know the rally attendees would storm the Capitol, and that it was only his intention to encourage them to vote and to raise their spirits following the two Democratic Senate victories in Georgia.
A Capitol police officer also died in the violence. An Air Force veteran was fatally shot by police. Two others died of medical emergencies.
