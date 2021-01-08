Harsin continues filling coaching staff at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - New Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin filled three of the biggest openings on his coaching staff on Thursday, including both coordinator spots as he gets ready for his inagural season on the Plains.
Mike Bobo was hired as the offensive coordinator. Bobo spent last season at South Carolina, first as offensive coordinator, then as interim head coach of the Gamecocks after the mid-season firing of Will Muschamp.
Bobo spent five years as head coach at Colorado State, and 14 years as an assistant at Georgia, including eight seasons as the offensive coordinator for Mark Richt.
Derek Mason was tabbed as the defensive coordinator. Mason was the head coach at Vanderbilt the past seven seasons. He took the commodores to three bowl games in his time there. Mason spent four seasons with the Stanford Cardinal, including three years as defensive coordinator with the Pac-12 school.
Will Friend was the third coaching hire, chosen to handle the offensive line. Friend was an assistant for three seasons at Tennessee, three years at Colorado State under Bobo, and four years at Georgia.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.