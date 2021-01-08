Montgomery Public Schools returns to in-person learning Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public School students had the option to return back to the classroom Monday after a week of virtual learning.
According to MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore, about a third of the system’s 20,000 students indicated they wanted to return to face-to-face learning.
She said the coming weeks will be a challenge, but one that the school system is ready to take on.
“We’re cleaning and sanitizing our classrooms and our buses. We’re making sure we have masks, and we shut down all the water fountains. Our custodians go in and clean every day. They have a special kind of sprayer and disinfectant that they use,” Moore said last week.
Moore says a big factor in keeping COVID-19 case numbers low is what students and their families do outside the classroom.
