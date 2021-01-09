Police: Man dies after falling from balcony in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway after Auburn police say a man fell from a balcony Saturday.
Police say the incident happened around 3:55 p.m. on 200 block of North Gay Street. They responded to a call of a person falling from a balcony.
When police arrived, they found the male victim with injuries, lying on the sidewalk. A preliminary investigation shows the victim fell from a sixth-floor balcony.
Lifesaving measures were administered to the victim, and he was taken to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room. However, he died as a result of his injuries.
Police say there is no indication of foul play. However, police are conduction a full investigation into the death. The victim’s body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Auburn Police Detective Division at (334) 501-3140 or anonymously using the Auburn Tip Line at (334) 246-1391.
