Woman killed in medical transport van crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash involving a medical transport van in Pike County Friday morning, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers said.
Troopers say the crash happened around 10:50 a.m. on County Road 3316. A 2010 Ford Medical Transport Van left the roadway, crashed into a utility pole and overturned.
According to troopers, 84-year-old Rosie Wilcoxon, of Troy, was killed in the wreck.
No further information can be release at this time as troopers continue to investigate the wreck.
