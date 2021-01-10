Chilly rain comes to an end, then we get even colder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a cold, dreary and wet day across much of central and south Alabama. While we few spots north and west of us got in on some flurries (and even snow accumulation!) a bit closer to home it was just a chilly say with a consistent amount of rain. At best, we saw a few sleet pellets mix in with the showers earlier on, but as the day progressed temperatures were just a tick too warm to produce any winter weather. Now, those showers are slowly tapering off, and as they do we are in for a chilly night...