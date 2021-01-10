Chilly rain comes to an end, then we get even colder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a cold, dreary and wet day across much of central and south Alabama. While we few spots north and west of us got in on some flurries (and even snow accumulation!) a bit closer to home it was just a chilly say with a consistent amount of rain. At best, we saw a few sleet pellets mix in with the showers earlier on, but as the day progressed temperatures were just a tick too warm to produce any winter weather. Now, those showers are slowly tapering off, and as they do we are in for a chilly night...
Clouds will melt away from west to east, so our temperature forecast tonight will not be one size fits all. If you live in eastern/southeast portions of Alabama, we remain above freezing, while our friends in western portions of the state could easily dip below freezing and find their way into the 20s by Tuesday morning.
After the soggy start to our workweek, I think we deserve some sunshine! Tuesday through Saturday looks dry, and that will give us time to warm things back up...
We’ll stay fairly cool for the rest of the workweek, but compared to today it will feel much milder; highs reach the lower 50s tomorrow, mid/upper 50s by the middle of the week and near either side of 60° on Thursday.
Our next front moves through Friday, and while it doesn’t pack a punch and bring wet weather, it will likely drop out temperatures again by the weekend.
