Police: Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Millbrook

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was arrested after Millbrook police say he led them on a vehicle pursuit Saturday.
According to a news release from Millbrook police, in the 300 block of Coosada Parkway, police stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck, however, fled the scene and continued north towards Coosada.
Police said the truck, driven by Patrick Brown, 40, of Elmore, ran a stop sign at the intersection of Coosada Parkway and Coosada Road.
During the chase, Brown allegedly passed several cars on the shoulder of the roadway, traveling up to 70 mph.
The truck then turned eastbound onto Highway 14 prior to turning into the Luck Town community, where police say the chase ended in the 300 block of Gill Road.
Brown then fled on foot, according to police. After a brief foot chase, he was caught and taken into custody.
Brown has been charged with failure to appear, attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless endangerment.
