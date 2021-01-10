Rainsville girl safely reunited with family

Rainsville girl safely reunited with family
14-year-old, Emilia Lynn Newman, missing. (Source: ALEA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 10, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST - Updated January 11 at 9:15 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has cancelled the missing child alert for 14-year-old Emilia Lynn Newman.

Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson told WAFF Newman was found safely in Tennessee and is now back with her family.

ORIGINAL: The Rainsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Emilia Lynn Newman.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issues emergency missing child alert for the 14-year-old female. Authorities said she is white with green eyes and has blonde or strawberry hair. Newman is 5′0 130 pounds.

WAFF is told she was last seen on January 9 at approximately 8:00 p.m. in the area of Kings Way in Rainsville, Alabama.

Authorities believe she may be in danger; if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Emilia Lynn Newman, you are asked to contact the Rainsville Police Department at (256) 628-2157 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.