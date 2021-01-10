Retail sales break records during holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Retail stores across Alabama had a record-breaking year this holiday season despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director of Public Relations for the Alabama Retail Association Nancy Dennis says November will beat out December in retail sales in 2020.
November saw a 12 percent increase among all sellers with the number one day for spending being Black Friday.
Dennis says the record-breaking year is heavily due to online sales which were up 56 percent in November.
“The month of November was the highest amount of sales they had for the whole year. There was a lot of online shopping going on with out of state retailers that didn’t have a presence here in Alabama,” Dennis said.
Dennis says other sales in stores, curbside and through delivery also had impact as well.
She says we will not know the total numbers from the holiday season until February but expect them to exceed last year’s numbers which were over $13 billion.
That trend could continue upward if the Alabama Crimson Tide wins the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.
“A lot of people think about shirts and hats, but jewelry, all manner of frame artwork, there will be all kinds of sales generated if Alabama wins the national championship,” Dennis said.
An increase has ranged as more as 10 percent when Alabama wins the national championship.
