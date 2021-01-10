U.S. Rep. Moore suspended from Twitter, deactivates personal account

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congressman Barry Moore, R-District 2, was suspended from Twitter Sunday on his personal account. He later deactivated the account.
Moore’s Chief of Staff Shana Teehan confirmed to Gray DC reporter Peter Zampa that Moore was suspended from his personal account. She does not know the reason why he was suspended.
Teehan said Moore later deactivated his personal account because of “the censorship of conservative voices he saw happening.”
Moore’s professional account, @RepBarryMoore, is still active on the social media platform.
