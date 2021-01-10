Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers said.
Troopers say the wreck happened on Lowndes County 33 near McQueen Road around 12:32 a.m. when a 2000 Honda Accord left the roadway and hit a tree.
Jamonica Smith, 24, of Hayneville, was killed in the crash. Troopers say she was wearing a seatbelt.
No further information could be released as troopers continue to investigate the wreck.
