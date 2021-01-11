41 ABC Stores to temporarily close amid pandemic

41 ABC Stores to temporarily close amid pandemic
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board says it will temporarily close 41 ABC Stores due to the pandemic. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | January 11, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST - Updated January 11 at 2:35 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board says it is temporarily closing 41 ABC Stores around the state amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

“Closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” said ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson. “Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our employees and patrons.”

This isn’t the first time the ABC has shuttered doors at some of its retail locations in the midst of the pandemic. It closed 78 stores and made both operational and staffing changes in March as the pandemic was first being reported in Alabama. As infection rates dropped, ABC reopened the stores.

“However, recent changes implemented by the education and business communities, as well an increase in the number of virus exposures and infections, have made staffing 175 retail stores challenging at best,” the board said in a statement released Monday.

Those stores on the list that are slated to close will lock their doors at the end of the day on Jan. 16 and will not reopen until at least late February or early March. Approximately 80 employees of the affected stores will be temporarily reassigned to other stores.

Those stores that will be closed include:

District 1:

Store 29, Helena

Store 92, Hoover

Store 121, Columbiana

Store146, Pelham

District 2:

Store 30, Tarrant City

Store 143, Chalkville

Store 230, Pinson

District 3:

Store 13, Rainbow City

Store 94, Anniston

Store 122, Attala

District 4:

Store 62, Mobile

Store 164, Mobile

District 5:

Store 33, Opelika

Store 226, Opelika

District 6:

Store 3, Montgomery

Store 5, Montgomery

Store 112, Hayneville

District 7:

Store 6, Geneva

Store 71, Clayton

Store 89, Dothan

District 8:

Store 138, Tuscaloosa

Store 183, Tuscaloosa

District 9:

Store 93, Eight Mile

Store 117, Linden

Store 10, Citronelle

District 10:

Store 63, Pike Road

Store 118, Prattville

Store 229, Montgomery

District 11:

Store 7, Spanish Fort

Store 179, Robertsdale

District 12:

Store 19, Decatur

Store 48, Madison

Store 74, Sheffield

District 13:

Store 23, Huntsville

Store 90, Huntsville

Store97, Brownsboro

District 14:

Store 18, Birmingham

Store 26, Bessemer

District 15:

Store 9, Lincoln

Store 27, Childersburg

Store 57, Lineville

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.