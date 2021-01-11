41 ABC Stores to temporarily close amid pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board says it is temporarily closing 41 ABC Stores around the state amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
“Closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” said ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson. “Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our employees and patrons.”
This isn’t the first time the ABC has shuttered doors at some of its retail locations in the midst of the pandemic. It closed 78 stores and made both operational and staffing changes in March as the pandemic was first being reported in Alabama. As infection rates dropped, ABC reopened the stores.
“However, recent changes implemented by the education and business communities, as well an increase in the number of virus exposures and infections, have made staffing 175 retail stores challenging at best,” the board said in a statement released Monday.
Those stores on the list that are slated to close will lock their doors at the end of the day on Jan. 16 and will not reopen until at least late February or early March. Approximately 80 employees of the affected stores will be temporarily reassigned to other stores.
Those stores that will be closed include:
District 1:
Store 29, Helena
Store 92, Hoover
Store 121, Columbiana
Store146, Pelham
District 2:
Store 30, Tarrant City
Store 143, Chalkville
Store 230, Pinson
District 3:
Store 13, Rainbow City
Store 94, Anniston
Store 122, Attala
District 4:
Store 62, Mobile
Store 164, Mobile
District 5:
Store 33, Opelika
Store 226, Opelika
District 6:
Store 3, Montgomery
Store 5, Montgomery
Store 112, Hayneville
District 7:
Store 6, Geneva
Store 71, Clayton
Store 89, Dothan
District 8:
Store 138, Tuscaloosa
Store 183, Tuscaloosa
District 9:
Store 93, Eight Mile
Store 117, Linden
Store 10, Citronelle
District 10:
Store 63, Pike Road
Store 118, Prattville
Store 229, Montgomery
District 11:
Store 7, Spanish Fort
Store 179, Robertsdale
District 12:
Store 19, Decatur
Store 48, Madison
Store 74, Sheffield
District 13:
Store 23, Huntsville
Store 90, Huntsville
Store97, Brownsboro
District 14:
Store 18, Birmingham
Store 26, Bessemer
District 15:
Store 9, Lincoln
Store 27, Childersburg
Store 57, Lineville
