Alabama tops 400K COVID-19 cases since pandemic started

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama crossed the 400,000 mark for COVID-19 cases just under 10 months after the pandemic was first discovered in the state, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The state now reports a total of 404,000 cases, 2,100 of which were added Monday. The seven-day average now stands at 4,272 new cases per day.
ADPH also confirmed another 13 deaths on Monday, bringing the week’s total to 48. The pandemic has claimed 5,347 lives so far.
Hospitals continue to treat thousands of inpatients. As of Sunday, there were 2,863 admitted for treatment at facilities around the state. In the Montgomery area, Baptist Health had 172 inpatients, as of Sunday, while Jackson Hospital said it was treating 79 patients, as of Friday.
Reviewing the first full week of 2021, Alabama reported just under 30,000 new cases between Jan. 3-9. That’s the highest weekly total to date, according to ADPH data.
ADPH pr5,347ovides data on a number of points related to COVID-19. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
Alabama hospitals have started rolling out vaccinations to frontline medical workers and nursing homes.
The ADPH provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
Alabama’s school systems have been working to teach students through a variety of ways, whether in-person, through virtual or distance learning, or a hybrid option. ADPH and the state education department have since released a dashboard that is updated weekly that tracks the number of COVID-19 reports on a system-wide level. Each report includes combined student and staff data. Individual schools are not identified due to privacy policies.
The Alabama Department of Corrections oversees more than 26,000 inmates. It provides a report on the disease among prisoners and ADOC staff.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.