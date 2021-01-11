Alabama working to improve vaccine scheduling process

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey says the high volume of calls to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduling hotline is prompting action.
On Monday, Ivey tweeted that they are creating an online portal to improve registration capabilities.
In the meantime, health leaders ask that you only call the hotline if you are eligible, meaning if you are a health care worker or a first responder or are 75 years or older.
The hotline number is 1-855-566-5333.
More information on the vaccine and eligibility can be found at the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
ADPH says the hotline received over 1.1 million calls in the first day of being open to the public last week. The line continues to get an “overwhelming amount of calls.”
Telephone switchboards at hospitals across the state are being overwhelmed by people asking about appointments to get the vaccine. ADPH says these hospitals are not the place to call, and, in doing so, callers are “creating an obstacle to patient care.”
“Due to the overwhelming amount of calls, our target population cannot get through to schedule their appointments,” ADPH said last week.
A spokeswoman for Baptist Health says they have received a number of calls since Friday. She says they have made some staffing adjustments to handle the high call volume.
Vaccinations for residents who are 75 or older, as well as first responders, will begin on Jan. 18 as part of the next vaccination phase. These are the only groups added to new vaccine availability group.
The new group would qualify about 350,000 more people for the vaccine. ADPH says they the new eligibility group is not a full expansion into the next phase of the vaccine rollout yet.
