Death of Auburn student ruled a suicide
By WSFA Staff | January 11, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST - Updated January 11 at 1:52 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities in Lee County have ruled the death of an Auburn student over the weekend a suicide, according to Coroner Bill Harris.

Auburn police were called to The Standard at Auburn apartment complex on North Gay Street around 4 p.m. Saturday.

On the scene they located a man on the sidewalk who had fallen from a balcony.

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at East Alabama Medical Center just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the student.

