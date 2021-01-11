Death of Auburn student ruled a suicide

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities in Lee County have ruled the death of an Auburn student over the weekend a suicide, according to Coroner Bill Harris.
Auburn police were called to The Standard at Auburn apartment complex on North Gay Street around 4 p.m. Saturday.
On the scene they located a man on the sidewalk who had fallen from a balcony.
The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at East Alabama Medical Center just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities are not releasing the name of the student.
