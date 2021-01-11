Death investigation underway after body found in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in east Alabama after a hunter found a woman’s body off the side of a road.
Valley police officers were called to a wooded area near the 200 block of Cleveland Rd. at approximately 8:40 a.m. Sunday.
A hunter reported seeing the body of a woman lying in the woods approximately 100 yards from the road.
Investigators and the coroner say that there were no obvious signs of foul play. The woman’s body is being sent for an autopsy.
Family members have confirmed the woman’s identity, but it is not being released until other family members can be notified.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest details.
