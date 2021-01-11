First charges filed against man shot during Alabama crime spree

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first charges have been filed in an investigation involving a multi-county, triple-carjacking that ended with an officer-involved shooting in south Alabama.
The Greenville Police Department has filed four counts against the suspect, Jose Rodriguez Xalate, of Hilltop, Minnesota. Those include two first-degree robbery charges and two first-degree theft charges.
Charges are still pending from the Wetumpka Police Department, and the Evergreen Police Department says if the suspect survives, they also will pursue charges.
Xalate was transported to a hospital where he continues to receive care for serious injuries stemming from the officer involved shooting.
Officers say the crime spree started in Wetumpka Thursday night and ended the next day when the suspect was shot by a law enforcement officer in Escambia County, located about 125 miles south of the initial incident in central Alabama.
Wetumpka Assistant Police Chief Ed Reeves said the suspect stole a Nissan Armada at a gas station. The keys and an assault rifle were inside.
Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn said Xalate then drove the Armada to Evergreen, abandoned it, then stole another vehicle there at gunpoint. That vehicle was then driven to Greenville where the suspect committed two additional carjackings, Lovvorn said.
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians Tribal Police located the last stolen vehicle in a parking lot Friday.
Lovvorn said the suspect attempted to run over an officer, who fired a weapon, striking the suspect.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the officer-involved shooting. According to ALEA, the officer wasn’t injured. None of carjacking victims were injured, either.
