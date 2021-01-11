Parents of Alabama players on the 2020 football season: ‘It’s been emotional’

Alabama linebacker Shane Lee’s mom, Tara Lee, said being in Miami is a blessing when they never thought they’d be able to have a season. “I’m just thankful my son choose to play in the SEC. I feel like out of all the conferences, they’ve handled COVID-19 the best. Although we used Facetime a lot to see him and couldn’t go out to eat after the game, it’s emotional seeing each time they move up to another level. It’s one more level, one more level and now they’re here at the pinnacle,” said Tara Lee.