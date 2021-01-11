Phenix City police investigating shooting near 17th Ave. South, two people injured

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured over the weekend.
On Jan. 8 at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 17th Ave. South in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a male and female that had gunshot wounds.
Both the male and female were transported by Care Ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown at this time. Their names have not been released pending further investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.