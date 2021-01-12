UPDATE: Falkville man indicted on weapons, Molotov cocktail charges from U.S. Capitol violence

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: A federal judge has denied Lonnie Coffman’s request for release. Coffman faced his first hearing on January 12, where an oral motion for his release was denied.
Coffman will remain in custody until his next hearing on January 27, 2021.
The Morgan county man is currently facing 17 counts of various firearm and weapons charges following the January 6th violence at the U.S. Capitol building.
An indictment from the U.S. District Court of District Columbia, posted online Tuesday, outlines the charges against 70-year-old Lonnie Coffman of Falkville.
The indictment states Coffman is facing charges for possessing Molotov cocktails, carrying weapons without a license and carrying various types of ammunition without proper registration.
- Count one: Knowingly possessed eleven Molotov cocktails and any combination of parts designed to be turned into a Molotov cocktail.
- Count two: Carried a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun without a license
- Count three: Carried a .22 revolver without a license
- Count four: Carried a 9mm Hi-Point handgun with a license
- Count five: Carried a Windham Weaponry rifle outside home or place of business
- Count six: Carried a Hatfield Gun Company SAS shotgun outside home or place of business
- Count seven: In possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device
- Count eight: In possession of a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun without holding proper registration certificate
- Count night: In possession of a .22 revolver without holding proper registration certificate
- Count ten: In possession of a 9mm Hi-Point handgun without holding proper registration certificate
- Count eleven: In possession of a Windham Weaponry rifle without holding proper registration certificate
- Count twelve: In possession of a Hatfield Gun Company SAS shotgun without holding proper registration certificate
- Count thirteen: In possession of .22 caliber rounds without holding valid registration certificate for a firearm
- Count fourteen: In possession of 9mm rounds without holding valid registration certificate for a firearm
- Count fifteen: In possession of 5.56 x 45m rounds without holding valid registration certificate for a firearm
- Count sixteen: In possession of .223 caliber rounds without holding valid registration certificate for a firearm
- Count seventeen: In possession of shotgun shells without holding valid registration certificate for a firearm
Coffman had 11 explosive devices known as “Molotov cocktails” and firearm’s inside of his truck, according to Capitol Police officers. A law enforcement database check revealed the vehicle was registered to Coffman with a home address in Falkville.
Police say Coffman’s truck was found parked on First Street, just a few blocks south of the Capitol building after a report was made of a possible explosive device in the area.
A spokesperson with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says they have no records of any interactions with a Lonnie Coffman.
A spokesperson with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has pistol permit records for a Lonnie Coffman, but no criminal history or records of arrest.
