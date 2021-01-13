ADPH: No more vaccine appointments available right now at health departments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that the COVID-19 vaccine hotline is experiencing difficulties. Meanwhile, staff is working to expand vaccine scheduling capabilities at the call center.
ADPH says there are currently no more appointments available at county health departments, but the call center will take your contact information and add it to a waiting list. Callers will be contacted as soon as more appointments are available.
The vaccine hotline number is 1-855-566-5333.
The demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to exceed supply as Alabama has more than 326,000 health care workers and nearly 350,000 people who qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years old and older.
Starting on Jan. 18, Alabama will give vaccinations to residents who are 75 or older, as well as first responders, including law enforcement and firefighters. These are the only groups added to new vaccine availability group. The new groups qualify about 350,000 more people for the vaccine.
In central Alabama, the following hospitals and clinics have released information about getting a vaccine:
- East Alabama Medical Center is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those 75 years old and above who live in Chambers, Lee or Macon counties. If you meet the age and residence requirements, you may complete the online form. Those who register will be called to schedule a time to receive the vaccine. The public is asked to not call the hospital directly regarding vaccines.
- MainStreet Family Care: Starting Jan. 18, COVID-19 vaccines will be available to frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and patients 75 and older. Detailed vaccination criteria can be found at www.mainstreetfamilycare.com/covid-19-vaccine. MainStreet’s contactless registration system allows eligible patients in need of a vaccine to pre-register online at www.mainstreeetfamilycare.com/online-registration.
- Jackson Hospital has begun online pre-registration for community members 75 years of age or older to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. In conjunction with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Jackson Hospital will begin scheduling appointments for those interested in receiving a vaccination later this month. Community members 75 years of age or older can visit www.jackson.org to pre-register. Pre-registration does not register nor guarantee a COVID-19 vaccination. A staff member from The Jackson Clinic will begin contacting those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after Monday, January 18, 2021 to schedule an appointment.
- Other current and future vaccination locations can be viewed at this link, https://go.usa.gov/xARKp.
General information about COVID-19 is available through the COVID-19 Information Hotline number, 1-800-270-7268, and at alabamapublichealth.gov.
Officials say not to call your local hospital about the vaccine. Hospitals do not schedule appointments and the calls tie up their phone lines.
