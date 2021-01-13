Alabama men’s hoops undefeated in SEC play after beating Kentucky 85-65

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is now undefeated in SEC play after beating Kentucky 85-65 Tuesday night in Lexington, Kentucky. The Crimson Tide improved to 5-0 in conference play and earned their first win in Rupp Arena since 2006, snapping a string of eight straight losses on the road to the Wildcats.
Alabama is now riding a six-game win streak for the first time since 2014-2015 and that run includes wins over top-five Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, and now Kentucky.
“All our guys have been holding each other accountable, like preparation before games, practice has been good, it’s just a focus that the guys have come into the games with, the intensity, and being locked in that’s that’s what is holding us together,” said Alabama guard John Petty.
Head Coach Nate Oats says two of his starters, Herb Jones and Jordan Bruner, remain questionable for Saturday’s game against Arkansas after Jones left last night’s game with a hand injury and Bruner with a right knee injury.
“I don’t think it’s broke,” Oats said. “But I think they want our specialists to look at tomorrow (Wednesday) before they give us a diagnosis.”
Alabama will host Arkansas Saturday at 2:30 p.m. inside Coleman Coliseum.
