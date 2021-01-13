Sunshine has returned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We actually saw some sunshine today, which was a nice change of pace! Under the periods of sunshine, highs warmed up to near 50 degrees for most. Now, temperatures are falling and will likely land below freezing again tonight. That means freezing fog is something to watch for again tomorrow morning. Ice could form on bridges and overpasses.
After a cold start to the day, tomorrow will be the nicest day we’ve had in a while (and will be the nicest out of the next 5 days). Highs will head for 60 degrees under mainly sunny skies. Still chilly, but not as cold!
A cold front will swing through Thursday night into Friday, which will end the brief stint with the 60s. Rain is not expected with this front.
We’ll be back in the lower and middle 50s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a healthy amount of sunshine. Saturday will be the chilliest day of the next week with highs struggling to get to 50 degrees.
Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Dry weather, sunshine and slightly milder temps are expected into early next week before a better chance of rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday.
