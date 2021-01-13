Montgomery to mark virtual commemoration of 2021 MLK Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery says it will take a new approach in 2021 to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As rising COVID-19 rates threaten our overall health and safety, we must take precautions and reimagine annual celebrations – even Dr. King’s birthday and the Day of Service,” Mayor Steven L. Reed said. ”In doing so, the City will offer a slate of innovative virtual opportunities that fully encapsulate the spirit of Dr. King while embracing his global impact.”
The City has debuted a new virtual competition and launched an online repository of community activities to celebrate the life and legacy of the late reverend and Civil Rights leader.
- The 2021 MLK Student Perspectives Contest asks Montgomery students to submit a brief video presentation of their favorite quote from one of Dr. King’s speeches, sermons or interviews and explain how it resonates with them today. The deadline for submission is noon on Friday.
- The City launched a new digital tool earlier this week on its website with events organized by various community partners. Residents can use the resource to discover local and national virtual celebrations as well as service opportunities designed by nonprofits that will strictly observe COVID-19 guidelines.
- Capital City Connection, the City’s local government-educational cable channel, will air programming related to Dr. King and his lasting legacy throughout the weekend. CCC can be found on Charter Spectrum Cable channel 181 and WOW! Cable channel 96. It is live-streamed on the City’s website.
“Things are very different. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. And then there is some civil unrest here in our nation,” said Jamyla Philyaw, a member of Mayor Reed’s cabinet. “It is still a time where we can realize the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, especially in Montgomery as a Montgomery united.”
