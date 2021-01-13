Special election set to fill late Montgomery city councilman’s seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A special election date has been set to fill the seat recently vacated by the death of Montgomery City Councilman Tracy Larkin.
Larkin passed away in the first week of the new year after months of respiratory health issues. The 74-year-old was serving his fourth term on the City Council at the time of his death.
The City of Montgomery announced Tuesday evening that those qualifying for the seat must submit their paperwork to the Montgomery Elections Center by Jan. 19. The special election will be held on March 23.
Those seeking to fill the seat must have lived in District 3 for at least six months prior to the election and must continue living in the district during their term/s in office.
Eligible voters will include those who have lived in District 3 for at least 30 days prior to the March 23 election and who are authorized to vote in that district’s city-designated precinct.
Polling locations include:
• Sheridan Heights Community Center (3A), 3501 Faro Drive;
• New Town Community Center (3B), 1765 N. Decatur Street;
• King Hill Community Center (3C), 814 Claremont Avenue;
• Day Street Baptist Church (3D), 861 Day Street;
• Houston Hills Community Center (3E), 207 Hall Street;
• Alabama State University Acadome (3F), 1595 Robert C. Hatch Drive;
Should a run-off election be needed, it will be held on April 27.
The announcement of the special election date comes the same day as Larkin’s funeral arrangements were finalized.
Hilton L. “Tracy” Larkin will lie in state on Saturday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Montgomery City Hall City Council Chambers A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Montgomery’s Greenwood Cemetery on Highland Avenue.
