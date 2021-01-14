Ala. universities join Apple’s new learning center for HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A partnership with Apple is giving $25 million to launch a learning center and business incubator for students of historically Black colleges and universities.
Apple, with the Southern Company and the Ed Farm education nonprofit, has announced the launch of the Propel Center, which will be a global hub for innovation and learning for historically Black colleges and universities.
The Propel Center will have a physical campus in Atlanta and online offerings. It aims to reach the country’s 100-plus historically Black institutions.
Apple says Alabama State University, Tuskegee University and Wallace State have signed on as formal partners.
The Propel Center is intended for students and faculties at these universities to have access to innovative curricula, technology support, career opportunities, and fellowship programs.
According to Apple, the Propel Center will offer a wide range of educational tracks, including AI and machine learning, agricultural technologies, social justice, entertainment arts, app development, augmented reality, design and creative arts, career preparation and entrepreneurship.
This is part of Apple’s $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.
