Alabama continues to review possible COVID-19 deaths, 646 added to total this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has reported over 600 COVID-19 deaths this week, according to data provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
According to ADPH, 185 deaths were reported Thursday with a total of 646 so far this week. ADPH says some of the newly reported deaths are due to a backlog from the fall.
“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) continues its review of a large number of deaths from our Alabama Center for Health Statistics (ACHS) which began on November 11. At this time, two-thirds of the deaths have been reviewed and ADPH expects this will take a few more weeks to complete,” a notice from ADPH stated.
ADPH says the number of deaths does not reflect the current mortality rate of COVID-19 for the state. Alabama is currently seeing the lowest death rate to date since the pandemic began in March.
Alabama has reported 5,945 deaths since that time.
According to ADPH data, the state added 3,488 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The seven-day average is 3,621.
Hospitals across the state continue to treat many inpatients. On Wednesday, 2,975 inpatients were being treated, which was down from a record 3,088 patients on Monday.
Montgomery-area hospitals are treating nearly 300 inpatients. Baptist Health’s three facilities reported 177 inpatients on Thursday while Jackson Hospital set a record Wednesday with 98.
