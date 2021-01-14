Auburn earns first SEC victory of season with win at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn Tigers started fast and finished strong to beat the Georgia Bulldogs 95-77 on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens to claim their first SEC win of the season.
Auburn (7-6, 1-4 SEC) never trailed, opening the game on a 12-4 run. Freshman Sharife Cooper led all scorers with 28 points in just his second career collegiate game, with five other Tigers scored in double figures as well. Cooper also had 11 assists.
Freshman K.D. Johnson led Georgia (7-4, 0-4) in scoring with 21 points in his collegiate debut. Savhir Wheeler added 19.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.