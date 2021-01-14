CARES Act funds earmarked for cities, counties reallocated to unemployment trust fund

“Knowing that many of our municipalities are experiencing ongoing expenses related to the pandemic, the League (of Municipalities) is disappointed with the decision to reallocate the majority of remaining CARES Act funds originally earmarked for local governments,” remarked Greg Cochran, executive director of the Alabama League of Municipalities. “However, our organization will diligently continue to work with the Department of Finance, as well as our congressional and legislative leaders to advocate for additional funding to address the financial impact COVID-19 continues to have on municipal budgets.”