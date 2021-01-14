COVID-19 vaccination appointments no longer available at Russell Medical Center

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Russell Medical Center says it no longer has appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations.
The medical center said it has scheduled as many people as possible for the number of doses it has on hand. It is unknown when additional doses will arrive.
“We have requested additional doses, and once we receive them we will make them available to the public,” the center said in a Facebook post.
The center is not making a wait list at this time.
Starting Monday, Alabama will give vaccinations to residents who are 75 or older, as well as first responders, including law enforcement and firefighters. These are the only groups added to new vaccine availability group.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama has reported 414,583 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,945 deaths since the pandemic began.
ADPH data shows that the state added 3,488 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The seven-day average is 3,621.
