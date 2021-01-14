Another chilly stretch on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a beautiful and “warmer” afternoon today, chilly weather is returning. A cold front will swing through tonight, which will end our brief stint with the 60s. A few light showers are possible as the front passes through between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., but nothing more than few raindrops is expected.
We’ll be back in the middle 50s tomorrow. It will also remain breezy to even windy with gusts upwards of 20-25 mph, adding more of a chill to the air.
Saturday will be the chilliest day with highs struggling to get to 50 degrees.
Dry weather, sunshine and increasingly warmer temps are expected into next week with highs heading for the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain chances continue to get pushed back later and later into next week, with Thursday now looking like the first day with potential showers.
