Another chilly stretch on the way

After reaching 60 today, highs fall into the low and middle 50s for the weekend

Sprinkles possible overnight
By Tyler Sebree, Amanda Curran, and Lee Southwick | January 14, 2021 at 5:26 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 6:26 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a beautiful and “warmer” afternoon today, chilly weather is returning. A cold front will swing through tonight, which will end our brief stint with the 60s. A few light showers are possible as the front passes through between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., but nothing more than few raindrops is expected.

A cold front will bring a few sprinkles tonight.
A cold front will bring a few sprinkles tonight. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

We’ll be back in the middle 50s tomorrow. It will also remain breezy to even windy with gusts upwards of 20-25 mph, adding more of a chill to the air.

Friday will be breezy to windy.
Friday will be breezy to windy. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Saturday will be the chilliest day with highs struggling to get to 50 degrees.

Dry weather, sunshine and increasingly warmer temps are expected into next week with highs heading for the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

7 Day
7 Day (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances continue to get pushed back later and later into next week, with Thursday now looking like the first day with potential showers.

