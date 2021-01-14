Ivey activates 250 Alabama National Guard soldiers ahead of inauguration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has confirmed some Alabama National Guard soldiers have been activated for next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
The governor’s press secretary, Gina Maiola, said the Alabama National Guard has activated approximately 250 soldiers in support of the inauguration in Washington, D.C. She added the request came from Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau.
The Associated Press reports that the FBI has warned that armed protests were being planned in all 50 state capitals and Washington in the days leading up to the inauguration on Jan. 20.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is monitoring the state Capitol and other government buildings in light the nationwide safety concerns.
The threats and subsequent precautions follow the deadly riots at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6 that left five dead and others injured.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.