Longtime Pike County Commissioner Charlie Harris dies

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charlie Harris, a longtime Pike County Commissioner, has died, the commission announced Thursday.
“It is with a sad heart that we notify you that Commissioner Charlie Harris passed away early this morning,” the commission wrote on Facebook.
Harris served as the District 5 commissioner for the past 28 years, serving from 1993 to 2021.
The commission said Harris cared deeply for the citizens in District 5, as well as the people of Pike County.
“Not only was Mr. Harris a dedicated Commissioner, he was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He leaves a lasting legacy of dedication and commitment to Pike County and its residents,” the commission said.
