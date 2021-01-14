Montgomery mayor issues statement on potential protests

“Our residents and businesses can take comfort in knowing we are taking every step to ensure their safety and security this weekend. I am directing Chief Finley and the Montgomery Police Department to use every resource at their disposal and authorized extra manpower. We have open lines of communication with the Governor’s Office and have been actively engaged with ALEA for months. In addition, we are working with federal agencies, including the Secret Service and FBI, who have been a source for insight and consultation. Regardless of the challenge, Montgomery is Ready,” Reed said.