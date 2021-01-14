New restaurant coming to The Shoppes at EastChase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new restaurant will be coming to The Shoppes at EastChase later this year.
Buffalo’s Cafe, an Atlanta-based family style restaurant, will open this spring, EastChase said in a statement. The restaurant offers “fresh buffalo-style chicken wings and sauces in a family-friendly restaurant environment.” It also has other items like burgers, tacos, salads and build-your-own rice bowls on the menu.
EastChase officials said this will be the restaurant’s first location in Alabama.
“Buffalo’s is the latest positive step in the evolution of The Shoppes at EastChase,” said Suzanna Wasserman, Vice President of Marketing at Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “Our leasing team continues to work toward the goal of providing this community with the type of retail and restaurants they want, and Buffalo’s will definitely become a staple restaurant for the area.”
The restaurant will be located in the space between Express and Victoria’s Secret.
